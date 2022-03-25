Birbhum Violence LIVE Updates: Calcutta HC to Hear Arson Case at 10.30 am; Plea in SC Seeks CBI Probe

Birbhum Violence LIVE Updates: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the death of eight people in a fire tragedy in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Read More
Morning visuals from Birbhum shows police deployment in the area after violence in Rampurhat area.
“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to buy dead bodies by providing money and job to families of deceased. There will be many such incidents if government won’t look into root causes. She can’t control the law and order situation. We want an impartial probe by CBI and NIA," news agency ANI quoted West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar as saying.
The Birbhum Police today suspended Rampurhat sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shayan Ahmed in connection with the Bogtui village arson that claimed eight lives, and put on him on ‘compulsory waiting’, a senior officer said. The suspension came hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted a few police officers in Rampurhat, stating that “duty negligence" probably led to the incident. Eight people, including two children, were burnt alive in Bogtui village earlier this week in a suspected fallout of a TMC panchatyat official’s murder. “The SDPO has been sent on compulsory waiting with immediate effect," the senior police officer said.
A Trinamool Congress delegation met Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and sought the ouster of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as a political fight over the horrifying killing of eight persons in the state’s Birbhum district continued to echo inside and outside Parliament. In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Saumitra Khan rushed to the Well from his seat in the last rows, shouting angry comments against the state’s TMC government and sat in the aisle briefly, alleging that Bengal has become a “land of terror". Congress member Gaurav Gogoi also slammed the state government for not allowing the party’s leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to visit the site of the violence and stopping him nearly 90 km away from the spot, saying it is a blow to democracy.
Opposition BJP MLAs staged a walkout in the Assembly on Thursday after the speaker refused to grant time for a discussion on the recent Birbhum killings. As soon as the members assembled, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with other saffron party MLAs, rushed to the well of the House, demanding a discussion on the violence in Birbhum that claimed eight left eight dead, including two children. The saffron party legislators held placards that had ‘Manush mara sarkar, aar nei dorkar’ (we do not want this government which kills people) written on them. As speaker Biman Banerjee turned down the demand, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout.
The administration has come into action mode in Bogtui village of West Bengal’s Rampurhat area. A huge battalion of police has been posted here, after a mob burnt down several houses, killing at least 8 people, following the murder of a local leader from the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress this week. Even officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) can be seen patrolling here at night. But News18 found on Thursday that as the sun set, Bogtui village turned into something like a ghost town. CM Mamata Banerjee came to the area on Thursday and promised everyone’s security. She asked the police to take up confidence-building measures so that many villagers who have fled since this week’s violence come back.
The Calcutta High Court will hear the case of arson in Birbhum district on Friday at 10.30am.
“The police administration of the state of West Bengal has miserably failed in discharging its duty and responsibility in protecting the life and property of the people of village Bogtui, district Birbhum, West Bengal. The ghastly incident of murder, arson and loot, which took place on March 21, 2022, has resulted in the murder of more than eight persons of the village, which include women and children. “Further, the fear and insecurity and lack of faith in the police administration is also evident from the exodus of people from that village to some other safe places. Therefore, it requires interference of this court to protect the fundamental right of the people in Birbhum district,” the plea said.
It has sought directions to the investigating agency to take over all the FIRs registered by the local police in connection with the incident.
Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a tough stance and ordered hunting down of all suspected of involvement the Birbhum carnage including her party colleagues, police on Thursday arrested local Trinamool Congress boss Anarul Hossain from near a hotel in the pilgrimage town of Tarapith. Earlier in the day, on visiting Bogtui village, the scene of Tuesday’s fire bombing and burning of eight people, Banerjee vowed that the police would ensure the strictest punishment for the guilty and none would be spared.
She also indicated a larger clean-up of her administration by ordering a dragnet to unearth secret caches of illicit arms and bombs across the state. “Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight,” she said.
The orders follow the murder of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh at a crossroad near the village of Bogtui, on the outskirts of Rampurhat town in Birbhum district of Bengal. In an apparent revenge attack, petrol bombs were hurled at 10 houses in the village and 8 people including women and children killed by burning within hours. The attacks and counter-attacks are widely believed by locals to be the result of rivalry over illicit sand mining, though the police is still investigating the cause and sequence of events.
The chief minister met family members of the victims and offered them permanent government jobs and compensation to rebuild their houses.She also visited the house of Sheikh, and gave the same offers to his next of kin.
Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses. Those injured will be provided with Rs 50,000 each. Security in Bogtui village was also beefed up on Thursday evening following Banerjee’s directive. Over 50 policemen were posted in Bogtui village while CCTVs are also being installed to increase security for the villagers there who have complained they lived in ear, a senior officer of district police said.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.