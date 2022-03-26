Birbhum Violence LIVE Updates: 8-Member CBI Team to Begin Probe Amid Political Tension in Bengal

Birbhum Violence LIVE Updates: The CBI on Friday took over the case of killing of eight people in Birbhum district of West Bengal, hours after a Calcutta High Court order. The CBI case will be monitored by a Joint Director-level officer and supervised by a DIG/SP-ranked official, they said. The agency has already dispatched a team, along with eight experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) who have visited the site of crime, they said. Miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in Bogtui village in Birbhum district, killing eight people including women and children, in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling Trinamool Congress leader and ‘upa-pradhan’ (deputy chief) of the local panchayat.

Here are the latest updates on Birbhum violence case:

Advertisement

• BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly on Friday demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal in the wake of violence and deaths in the state’s Birbhum district, leading to a massive protest by the TMC members and a brief adjournment of the House proceedings. Ganguly broke down as she raised the issue of eight people, including two children, being burnt to death in Bogtui village in Birbhum, saying to be born in West Bengal is not a crime.

• Observing that Birbhum killings, earlier this week, have shaken the conscience of society, the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it on the next date of hearing.

• BJP MP Virender Singh Mast questioned the “silence" of Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the Birbhum violence in West Bengal in which eight people were charred to death. Terming the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal as a “government of criminals", the Ballia MP said she will have to bear its consequences in the coming time.

• A team of officials from CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory division on Friday visited the gutted houses of Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where eight people were burned alive in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official’s murder, and collected samples for examination. The team, comprising eight members, was assisted by police personnel during the visit.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.