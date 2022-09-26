Birbhum Violence, Satyendar Jain’s Plea, Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: High-profile Cases in Courts Today

Several high-profile cases are coming up for hearing on Monday in the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and other courts as the week begins. The list includes the hearing of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict’s plea seeking an early release, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s fresh plea challenging earlier order that allowed transfer of the case to another court, and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s appearance in the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case.

Here’s a list of cases coming up in courts today:

Supreme Court

• Birbhum Violence: The SC will hear the petition by the National President of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, seeking CBI inquiry into the Birbhum violence, in which ten people, including six women and two children, were burnt to death on March 21 after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui.

• Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Pleas by convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeking premature release. Challenge to Madras High Court’s order of dismissing convict Nalini’s plea for early release.

• Plea to Bar Jailed Ministers from Elections: The apex court to hear plea seeking direction that a Minister, who is not only a public servant under Section 21 of the IPC and S. 2(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, but also a Law Maker and takes constitutional oath under Schedule-3 shall be temporarily debarred from holding office, after spending 2 days in judicial custody.

• Plea Regarding Surrogacy Act: The SC is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the provisions of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the ART (Regulation) Rules, 2022, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (regulation) Rules, 2022. Challenged on the ground that the apart from having several inconsistencies and implementational hurdles, the same are arbitrary and discriminatory, a direct infringement upon the right to privacy guaranteed under law, as well as against the reproductive rights of women, and hence violative of Articles 14, 15(1) and 21 of the Constitution.

• Plea to Form Animal Welfare Boards: SC to hear plea to seeking reconstitution of Animal Welfare Board of India in accordance with Section 5A of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 in order to further the cause of the relevant Act. The non-adherence of same is in contravention of purpose of the said Act and may lead to unwarranted issues pertaining to working of the Board for animal welfare throughout the country.

Delhi High Court

• Satyendar Jain Challenges Transfer of Case: The Delhi HC to hear fresh plea of AAP minister Satyendar Jain challenging transfer of PMLA court transferred to another court. Jain along with other 2 accused are presently in judicial custody.

• Robert Vadra, Manoj Arora Pleas in PMLA Case: The court to hear Businessman Robert Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora plea challenging several provisions of PMLA. Both are facing presently on bail in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

• Plea Challenging Prohibition on Yemen Visit: A plea by 23 Indians working in Yemen who have moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the Centre’s 2017 notification that prohibits Indian passport holders from visiting Yemen.

• Plea Challenging Notification of Fireworks: Also in today’s list is a plea challenging a notification inviting applications for the grant of Temporary Fireworks and Crackers Licence to permanent establishments.

2008 Batla house encounter - Court to hear arguments on appeal of convicts Shahzad and Ariz Khan in Batla house encounter.

Patiala House Court

• 200 Crore Duping Case: Jacqueline Fernandez will appear before Delhi’s Patiala House Court tomorrow in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the duping of a businssman’s wife of over ₹200 crore by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar .The appearance comes in wake of the summons issued against the actor after the court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate naming her as an accused.

Rouse Avenue Court

• Waqf Appointment Case Involving AAP MLA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau to produce AAP MLA Amanatullah at the end of his remand granted by court in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as Chairman.

