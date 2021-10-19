Bizarre Challans in Vizag to Car-owners for 'Not Wearing Helmets', Bikers for 'No Seat Belts'

With traffic police in Visakhapatnam levying frequent e-challans in the name of violations, the people with vehicles are facing a lot of problems.

There are some ridiculous incidents in Vizag city where the traffic police served some challans to a few car owners for not wearing a helmet. More shockingly some bikers got the challans for not wearing seat belts and some others for parking vehicles at their houses.

One Rajesh (name changed) returned home after visiting the beach with family in a car to receive a challan. It reads that he did not wear a helmet and was asked to pay challan for violation. So was another case with Suresh who got a challan for parking his two-wheeler at his residence in his street for wrong parking.

Several incidents of non-violations and serving of challans are a cause of concern for many people in the steel city. To avoid frequent accidents, traffic jams and violations of any kind, the traffic police used to take measures to impose challans. However, the people are facing a peculiar situation in the name of violations.

Advertisement

Though they did not violate traffic rules, some got challans for triple riding, not wearing seat belts, helmets and jumping the signals and so on. Interestingly, some of the vehicle owners got typical challans with wrong information.

The people who became victims of circumstances keep rushing to the police stations for such wrong challans. The reason for such a humiliating situation was that some traffic CIs, SIs, police, and home guards click the photos of vehicles with their cameras or smartphones. Many wrong photos and non-violation were sent to the police bosses who in turn sent challans without any violations, the people who received the same deplored.

They demand that officials concerned should take immediate measures to ensure that wrongful and deliberate attempts to harass the people in the name of violations. A Car owner with the number AP 31 AX 441 got a challan for not wearing a helmet at MVP Colony in the city.

Also, a resident of Prakasham district with his AP 39 FA 3768 Car got a challan of Rs 635 for triple riding and not wearing a helmet. So is the case with a person in Pedda Valter who got a challan for parking his vehicle right before his residence in the street, which was a regular activity.

Some people checked the websites and confirmed that their vehicles did not violate the norms. They came to know that the traffic police served the wrong challans in the name of other vehicles, while their vehicles were at their residences or not violated norms. It is to be seen how the top officials of the traffic police will react to such incidents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.