BJP Alleges Unlawful Digging at Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project; BJD Denies Charges

There is a new twist over the Puri Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor with the political war of words started over a new set of data. The National Monument Authority (NMA) has given permission for the project work on September 13, 2021. Now, the BJP alleged unlawful digging activities are happening around Srimandir without taking permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Responding to the allegation the ruling BJD said that the project work is going on as per law and BJP is doing dirty politics.

In a letter, the NMA said that after examination of the case there is no objection under the assurance of strict compliance of AMASR act, 1958 section2(dc) to the execution of certain works in the prohibited area.

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik’s Dream Project Shree Mandir Parikrama (Jagnnath Heritage Corridor) work has been going in full swing. The deadline for the completion of the dream project is 2024. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi alleged that project work is going on without taking permission of ASI while visiting Puri.

Sarangi said, “I am requesting that the state government should take ASI’s approval for the developmental work of ASI protected monument.

The administration has dug 30-ft holes around the temple wall which is posing a threat to the temple. Even Puri MP Pinaki Mishra is in dark about the proposed renovation. We are supporting developmental work and peripheral beautification. But it should be as per law."

However, Pinaki Mishra said, “The works commenced after getting NOC from the National Monuments Authority. The project has been progressing as per law. The government has nothing to hide from this. Bhubaneswar MP has been involved in heinous politics. In this way, she will never succeed. The project will be completed"

The total cost of the project is Rs 331.28 crore. The plan is to construct a heritage corridor on 17 acres of land adjacent to 75 meters of Shree Jagnnath Temple. Earlier, Puri Gajapati Divyasingh Dev said that there is no such threat to the 12th-century shrine due to the project.

