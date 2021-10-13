BJP, Chattisgarh CM at Loggerheads Over Remarks on Kawardha Communal Riots

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and ‘explained’ Sangh’s functioning using the Maoists network of Chhattisgarh. He also stated that the organisation is controlled from Nagpur (RSS Headquarters).

Speaking to the media in Raipur, Baghel claimed that for 15 years, during BJP rule, the local RSS office-bearers had no say in the state and they acted like bonded labourers. “Like top Maoist leaders are based in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and local cadres only take bullets here in Chhattisgarh, same is the case with local RSS cadre, they are controlled by Nagpur," he said.

Baghel’s comments came after communal flare-ups in Kawardha town recently, following which the CM has assured that after a while things have returned to normal following Covid-19 pandemic and none will be allowed to trigger riots. He also blamed RSS-NJP for the communal riots.

Advertisement

Responding sharply to the comments, senior BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar said that Baghel’s masters are three persons residing in New Delhi. RSS is an ideology that works for the nation while Congress has always tried to glorify Maoists, he said and added that conversions are also aided by the particular family which resides in the national capital.

Baghel also blamed VD Savarkar- the man who endorsed the idea of India as a Hindu nation that he was the first man who had mooted the two-nation theory in 1925. Baghel said that these ‘communal forces’ were preparing the ground for the country’s partition and Mahatma Gandhi is unnecessarily defamed by the incumbent BJP.

Responding to these claims, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that there has been a concerted campaign to malign Savarkar after independence.

The series of these attacks by the political parties is never-ending. Recently, BJP hit back at PCC chief Kamal Nath over Knickers remark, where he had said that he was an MP since the times the BJP state head was in his knickers.

VD Sharma, Madhya Pradesh BJP head on Wednesday said that same knickers-wearers had uprooted the family in the country where Nath used to play courtier for years and the same persons are now uprooting the Congress party. Several BJP leaders ran a campaign in favour of the ‘proud’ RSS uniform on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.