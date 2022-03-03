BJP Fails to Open Account in Bengal Municipal Polls. Dilip Ghosh Calls it 'Moral Victory'

After emerging as the second biggest political force in West Bengal during the state assembly elections last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to even open its account in the recently concluded municipal election in the state. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered a landslide victory with 102 of the 108 municipalities. However, senior BJP leader and former state chief of the party, Dilip Ghosh said that the results were a moral victory for the saffron camp. Ghosh alleged that TMC had won the election by using the state machinery, police force, and not by vote.

He said that the ruling party gave tickets to tainted candidates who run syndicates in the state. They won the election by intimidating people on the ground, Ghosh said.

When asked if the Left Front was gaining ground in the state, Ghosh said that they were rejected by the people and even in places where they had won the last time, adding they were now in the second position. He further said that the condition of Left parties was such that they can’t be revived even with lifesaving medicines.

Ghosh said that the results were proof that the people have rejected the Left parties and it was a moral victory for the BJP.

The CPI (M) led Left Front registered victory in Taherpur Municipality in Nadia district. The former West Bengal BJP chief believed that the municipal results were not an indication of the party’s power in the state. He said that more than 90 BJP workers have been killed in the state after the election or framed in fake cases.

Ghosh added that nearly 50 per cent of the workers did not even go out for the polls because if they did, they either would have been beaten or framed in some cases. However, he emphasised that the BJP will be active again and it will reflect in future election results of the state.

