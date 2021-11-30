BJP Government Trying To Make Reservation Ineffective Through Various Ways: BSP Supremo Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state Mayawati has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre and state and has alleged that the BJP government is trying to make reservation ineffective through various ways. The BSP chief also alleged that the Modi government was ignoring the demand of OBCs for a caste-based census due to its ‘casteist mentality’.

Speaking to media at BSP state office in Lucknow on Tuesday, BSP Chief Mayawati said, “Today an important meeting of leaders from OBC community, minority community especially Muslims and Jat community have been called at the BSP state office in Lucknow. These leaders have been tasked with bringing in people from their community on the reserved seats. Apart from this, leaders from these communities are also working on the general seats, whose review meeting has been held last month."

“The reservation benefits that OBC people are getting in the country today in education and government jobs are only due to honourable Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who is the Messiah of crores of Dalits and also the sculptor of Indian Constitution. However, it is sad that post-independence even after being in power for a long time, the Congress government at the centre didn’t implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission. These were later implemented with the efforts of BSP during the VP Singh government at the centre," state Mayawati.

Attacking the centre and state BJP government on the issue of reservation and caste-based census, BSP Supremo said, “Now the governments at the centre and states are trying to make reservation ineffective through various ways by making laws and rules and also through courts. The atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis in the country is still not completely over, apart from this, OBC society has been demanding a caste-based census which is supported by BSP, but it is being ignored by the central government due to its casteist mentality."

“The members of the minority community especially Muslims are also unhappy with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, their development has almost stopped under this government. They are also being harassed by people who frame them in false cases, they are being terrorized through new rules and laws. This has never happened in my government. The stepmotherly treatment of BJP towards them is also quite evident now. However during the BSP regime along with their development, their safety was also ensured," claimed BSP Chief.

“Along with them, the development of the Jat community was also taken care of during the BSP regime. Similarly, the development of all these communities will be taken care of if the BSP government is voted to power once again. The leaders of OBC, Jat and the Muslim community who have come here today have been telling this to their people in small gatherings, due to which members of these communities are coming to BSP in huge numbers. If BSP forms government in the state then just like before our government will keep in mind the rights and development of OBCs, Muslims and Jats," stated Mayawati and added once again that BSP will be contesting the 2022 UP Polls on its own and will not be forging any pre-poll alliance.

On the question of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, BSP Chief said, “They were suspended in the last session and at the moment winter session is going on. The government should not be so harsh, and should find a way out by speaking to them."

