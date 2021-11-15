BJP Lashes Out At Kerala Lalithakala Akademi for Awarding Cartoon That 'Humiliates' The Country

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi has been caught in a cartoon controversy again, as the Kerala unit of BJP and its feeder organisations lashed out against the Akademi for selecting a cartoon that ‘humiliates’ the country for its Honourable Mention Award. Criticizing the Akademi, BJP State president K Surendran said that those holding responsible positions are trying to insult and humiliate their own country.

“What Lalithakala Academy has shown is nothing but absurdity. If those who are in power are trying to insult and humiliate the motherland, patriots won’t think twice to oppose it. It’s up to the state govt to control the academy," he tweeted.

Yuva Morcha state secretary BG Vishnu has lodged a complaint with the DGP against the cartoon which won the honorary award. In his complaint, Vishnu alleged that the cartoonist and those holding responsible positions were trying to insult the country. The complaint has been lodged against cartoonist Anoop Radhakrishnan and Nemom Pushparaj of the Lalithakala Akademi secretary.

The Akademi had, some days ago, selected a cartoon by Anoop Radhakrishnan, a graphic designer and a native of Ernakulam for honourable mention. It depicted a cow draped in a saffron shawl as a representative of India in the cartoon titled ‘COVID-19 Global Medical Summit.’ The Indian representative was pictured as sitting on the dais with representatives from England, China and the USA. The cartoon won the honorary award along with the rice of Rs 25,000 prize money.

The chairman of the Akademi, Nemom Pushparaj, told PTI that it was an eminent jury consisting of well-known cartoonists that selected the cartoon for the award. Dinraj of Valapad has won the State cartoon award 2019-20 instituted by the Akademi for his cartoon titled ‘Raja and Maharaja’. Radhakrishnan and Ratheesh Ravi were selected for honourable mention. The awards carry Rs 25,000 and a citation each. In all, 59 entries were received for the award and 32 were shortlisted.

In 2019, a controversy broke out the Akademi honouring a cartoon depicting bishop Franco Mulakkal, former Bishop of Jalandhar who is accused in a rape case, as a rooster with a ladies panty on his ‘holy good shepherd’ symbol, with the Church condemning it as vulgar and saying it amounted to humiliating Christian symbols.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) had vigorously protested to the ‘panty’ in the cartoon and criticised the LDF government. Right above the cartoon by K Subash is written, ‘Vishwasam rakshati’, which sarcastically says “your faith will save you". However, the Akademi refused to review controversial cartoon awards.

