BJP Leader Ajay Sharma Shot at Home in UP by 4 Attackers; 'Personal Enmity' May be Behind Incident

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajay Sharma was shot on Monday night by miscreants who entered his home and fired five rounds on him in Phaphamau, Prayagraj.

Sharma has been admitted to the SRN hospital and is currently in a critical condition. It is reported that the incident may have taken place due to personal enmity.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, four attackers reached the BJP leader’s house and attacked him after the leader opened his door.

This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.

