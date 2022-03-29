BJP Leader Alka Rai, Brother Arrested in Mukhtar Ansari Ambulance Case

Barabanki Police on Tuesday arrested BJP leader Dr Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai in connection with the Mukhtar Ansari Ambulance case.

The two leaders have been arrested in a case linked to an ambulance provided to Mukhtar Ansari while he was lodged in Ropar Jail in Punjab. After investigation in the case, police have taken action against all the 12 accused including Mukhtar Ansari in the Gangster Act.

The Barabanki police took Dr Alka Rai and her brother SN Rai into custody from Mau and left for Barabanki. Alka Rai and Sheshnath Rai are accused of providing ambulance assistance to Mukhtar Ansari.

Rai was earlier in jail for about 8 months and was recently released from jail. Now, she has been arrested again under the Gangster Act along with her brother.

Alka Rai is a BJP leader and the operator of Sanjeevani Hospital. She is accused of providing an ambulance to Mukhtar Ansari for years.

The bullet-proof ambulance was used to ferry don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from jail to Punjab court, the vehicle was also allegedly used for carrying firearms.

Doctor Alka Rai had stated that Ansari’s aides, Mujahid and Rajnath Yadav, forced her to sign some documents for getting the ambulance transferred in the name of the hospital. She had also accused them of preparing her forged voter card to get the ambulance registered with the Road Transportation Office.

