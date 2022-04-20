Home » News » India » BJP Leader Shot Dead in East Delhi, Accused At Large: Police

BJP Leader Shot Dead in East Delhi, Accused At Large: Police

The victim, Jitu Chaudhary, was attacked in Mayur Vihar phase-3 at around 8:15 pm this evening. (Image: Twitter ANI)
DCP East Priyanka Kashyap said that a few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from the crime scene

News Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: April 20, 2022, 23:51 IST

A local leader of Delhi BJP was shot dead on Wednesday night in East Delhi, police said. The victim, Jitu Chaudhary, was attacked in Mayur Vihar phase-3 at around 8:15 pm this evening, news agency ANI reported.

The accused is absconding.

DCP East Priyanka Kashyap said that a few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from the crime scene. “Search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done," she added.

first published: April 20, 2022, 23:51 IST