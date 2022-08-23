Sonali Phogat, BJP Leader & Bigg Boss 14 Participant, Dies of Heart Attack in Goa

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night, police officials said.

The 41-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital. Currently, the post mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital.

Sonali Phogat’s parents are on their way to Goa from Bhuthan village in Haryana. In 2016, her husband Sanjay Phogat was found dead at a farmhouse.

She had contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Phogat, a popular Tik Tok star, had also appeared in the 14th edition of Bigg Boss. She had posted a video on her Instagram account, sometime before her death. She had also changed her profile picture on Twitter account during the same time.

