BJP Leader's Son, 2 Others Arrested for Killing Receptionist at His Resort in Uttarakhand; Locals Vadalise Property

A BJP leader’s son who owns a resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district in Uttarakhand and his two employees were arrested on Friday allegedly for killing a 19-year-old girl who had been missing for the last few days. The girl worked as a receptionist at the resort.

Pulkit Arya is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Vinod Arya has been granted a state minister’s rank but holds no post in the government.

Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested after they confessed to have killed the missing girl and thrown her body into the Cheela Canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Chandra Suyal said.

Police said that the accused confessed to having pushed her into a canal after a dispute and she drowned.

Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, the ASP said. A team has been sent to search for the girl’s body in the canal, he said, adding the case was cracked within 24 hours of being transferred from the revenue police to regular police.

The three accused were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a Kotdwar court, police said. A missing complaint had been lodged at a revenue police outpost after the girl was not found in her room by her parents on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, locals vandalise the resort of Pulkit Arya, where the victim worked.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to the district magistrates in the state to investigate all the resorts in the state. Along with this, he has also ordered to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally.

