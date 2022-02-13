BJP Men Booked for Unlawful Assembly, Norm Violations During Somaiya's Pune Visit

Some 300 BJP functionaries, including the party’s Pune unit chief, have been booked for violating pandemic and other norms for taking part in an unauthorized gathering at the civic body headquarters here a few days ago during the visit of former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya. Somaiya had visited the Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday alleging discrepancies in the way a private firm obtained the contract to operate a jumbo COVID-19 treatment facility here.

The mob, which included Pune BJP president Jagdish Mulik, has been booked by Shivajinagar police station for unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory norms, an official said on Sunday. The crowd had refused to disperse despite requests from the police, he added.

