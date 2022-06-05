BJP MLA Releases 'Proof' of AIMIM MLA's Son Involvement in Hyderabad Gangrape, Congress Hits Back

In a growing controversy around the accused in minor’s gangrape in Hyderabad, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao displayed some photographs and a video clip of the victim and a youngster, urging the police to clarify if the youngster in the pictures and video clip was the son of an AIMIM MLA.

“As an MLA, it is not my job to investigate a crime. But, since I was challenged to provide evidence, here it is," he said while displaying a short video clip shot in a car which showed four youth and a girl.

“As a lawyer, I am aware that there are restrictions when minors are involved in such a case. The identity of the minor girl cannot be made out from the clip but you can clearly see the son of the MLA. If this evidence is not enough, then I can provide to the DGP the full video, along with some photographs of all those accused in the car," Raghunandan Rao said, according to India Today.

Reports said that the video clip and photographs shared by the BJP MLA show a young man, claimed to be the AIMIM MLA’s son, involved in an intimate act with the minor girl in the presence of other accused.

However, the police have so far maintained that the AIMIM MLA’s son was not present at the time of the crime.

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao questioned the police why was the MLA’s son not named as one of the accused. He further said that he has more evidence to prove the involvement of the AIMIM MLA’s son in the crime.

Hyderabad Police have arrested two juveniles and an 18-year-old on Saturday in the case. As one of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power, the opposition BJP and Congress stepped up their demand for a CBI probe.

Telangana Congress in-charge and MP, Manickam Tagore, condemned Raghunandan Rao for releasing the video with images of the victim and the minor.

“One of the accused in the rape case is allegedly an MIM (All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA’s son. By exposing the video, Raghunandan compromised both the case and safety of the victim and her family. Is it because of unholy nexus between TRS, BJP and MIM? Is their bond is more important than justice to a minor girl?" the Congress leader questioned.

Out of the five accused already identified, an 18-year-old man was arrested on June 3. Totally, three persons, including two juveniles, have been taken into custody so far in the case, police said.

These two CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) would be produced before a juvenile court for their safe custody, police said in a release.

Opposition BJP and Congress demanded that the TRS government handover investigation in the case to CBI to ensure an impartial probe. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar referred to media reports about the alleged involvement of kin of some politically influential people.

The BJP leader said it is the minimum responsibility of the state government to conduct a CBI inquiry when allegations surfaced about the involvement of family members of those belonging to AIMIM, a friendly party of ruling TRS. He urged that pubs be closed in Telangana.

Kumar also sought convening an all-party meeting to discuss law and order situation in the state, the growing concern over problem of ‘narcotic drugs’ and various other incidents that occurred in the state during the last eight years. BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DGP Mahendar Reddy seeking transfer of the case to CBI. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also favoured conducting a CBI probe into the teenage girl’s alleged rape.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a daytime party, was gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had said on Friday. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) here, police said on Friday.

