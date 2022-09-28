BJP MP Ravi Kishan Duped of Rs 3.25 Crore by Mumbai-based Builder; Files Complaint

BJP leader Ravi Kishan, who is an MP from Gorakhpur Sadar, has allegedly been duped of Rs 3.25 crore by a Mumbai-based builder.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has filed a complaint at Gorakhpur Cantonment police station against a builder for duping him of Rs 3.25 crore.

According to police, a complaint has been registered under Section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said appropriate action will be taken after the investigation.

The actor-cum-politician was allegedly duped by a Mumbai-based businessman, said the actor’s public relations officer.

Ravi Kishan had given the amount to accused Jain Jitendra Ramesh in 2012. However, when Kishan demanded his money back, the builder gave him 12 cheques of Rs 34 lakh each, some of which later bounced.

After failing to get Ramesh to return the favour, Kishan initiated the complaint and filed it with the police.

(With IANS inputs)

