Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of a helicopter factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka’s Tumakuru as an opportunity to breach the Vokkaliga stronghold.

According to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, there will be employment opportunities in the region because of the factory.

“There will be around 10,000 jobs created because of this factory in the region," said Bommai when asked about it.

The BJP believes that development overshadows every other issue and that is why the dedication of such projects focuses on the politics of development.

“We will speak the language of development and this project will contribute to the development of the Old Mysore region," said CT Ravi, national general secretary, BJP.

Party leaders believe that the JD(S) bastion of Old Mysore has witnessed some cracks and it the BJP may have an opening. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa too expressed confidence in the party winning the state.

The government statement on the PM’s dedication of the helicopter factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Tumakuru, Karnataka, on Monday stated that it is a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.

The Old Mysore region consists of districts like Kodagu, Kolar, Chamarajnagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chikkaballapura, and Chikkamagaluru. These together consist of more than 60 assembly seats out of the 224 in the state.

“The Greenfield Helicopter Factory, spread across 615 acres of land, is planned with a vision to become a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country. It is India’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs)," a government statement said.

