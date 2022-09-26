BJP, RSS Leaders, Govt Agencies on PFI Radar After 'Anti-Terror' Raids: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Rattled by nationwide anti-terror raids against them, the Popular Front of India (PFI) has pressed into action to target government agencies and BJP and RSS leaders and their organisations, according to an intelligence note accessed by CNN-News18.

The PFI is planning a serious and sinister way to disturb public peace and tranquillity. They are “upset" after their senior leaders, E Abubucker, EM Abdur Rahiman @ EM and Koya @ Kaleem Koya, were detained in Tihar prison in New Delhi, according to the note.

Having been caught unawares, the PFI cadres have chosen to retaliate violently against the government. They have, therefore, taken recourse to depute ‘bayathees’, in Arabic means ‘agents of death’ or ‘fidayeen’, who pledge their allegiance to their Amir (chief) either to kill or get killed.

The ‘bayathees’ have been tasked to target the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), police and other government officials who are learnt to be inimical to their interests.

They also have Hindu outfits and leaders as targets to communalise the situation and create hatred among people.

The note suggests that their modus operandi could be lone wolf attacks. In this, as per their code of conduct, except for the Amir, no one else will be in the knowhow of the plan even the identity or details of the target.

According to top government sources, the PFI has identified some top BJP leaders and RSS functionaries as their targets. The security of the leaders has been tightened and they have been asked to stay under security protocols.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that PFI wanted to attack several RSS leaders and had conducted recce of ‘Shakhas’ after which security was beefed up.

The proscribed outfit has been accused of orchestrating several political murders of BJP and RSS activists in the past, especially in Kerala, though it has denied the allegations.

Founded in Kerala in 2006, PFI claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India and emerged in the aftermath of the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The PFI has been involved in several controversies in the past few months, including the Karnataka’s hijab case, the Hathras rape and murder and the Citizenship Act Amendment protests. Recently, the PFI hogged headlines after the Bihar Police unearthed a terror module in Phulwari Sharif, a suburb of Patna, and revealed the outfit’s sinister plan to “make India an Islamic country by the year 2047".

