BJP Yuva Morcha, Congress Protest Outside Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Demanding Mayor's Resignation Over CPI(M) 'Priority List'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha along with Congress party workers on Thursday staged a huge protest outside the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors. BJP state president K Surendran was also present at the protest when tear gas was used by the police.

The workers were demanding the Mayor’s resignation over a letter she allegedly wrote to a top ruling CPI(M) leader asking for a priority list of party cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body on November 1.

Advertisement

The purported letter, addressing CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan as “comrade", and written on the official letter pad of the Mayor and kicked up a political storm in Kerala, with both BJP and Congress demanding Rajendran’s resignation.

Mayor Denies Writing The Letter

Meanwhile, Rajendran has denied having written or signed any such letter. In an official release, the Mayor claimed that she wasn’t even in the city on the date mentioned in the letter.

The release said an official inquiry was being held to ascertain the origin of the letter and the Corporation would take legal action against those who resorted to ‘fake allegations’ to defame the Mayor and the ruling council.

CPI(M)’s Anavoor Nagappan also said such a letter did not come to his notice and there was no need for the mayor to write a letter like that. “I have not received such a letter. No one has given a reply also," he told reporters.

Advertisement

Kerala HC Seeks LDF Govt, TVM Mayor Stand on Plea for CBI Probe

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the LDF government and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran on a plea seeking a CBI probe or a judicial inquiry into the controversial letter allegedly written by her regarding employing party cadres in the civic body.

Justice K Babu issued notice to the state government, Kerala police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Vigilance Directorate, Rajendran and LDF Parliamentary Party secretary D R Anil, seeking their replies to the petition by a former councillor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Advertisement

The court listed the matter for hearing on November 25, advocate K R Rajkumar, appearing for the petitioner, said.

The petitioner, G S Sreekumar, has contended in his plea that Rajendran and Anil requested the CPI(M) District Secretary to provide the list of party members for appointment to various posts in the Health division of the corporation.

Advertisement

“The above act of nepotism of the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and one of the councillors is very much against the oath taken by both of them at the time of swearing in as councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

“This issue itself is having an epic proportion of corruption which has been institutionalised after the present dispensation has come into existence," the petition, filed through advocate Rajkumar, alleged.

Advertisement

Besides seeking a CBI probe or a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge not below the rank of Subordinate Judge, Sreekumar has also urged the court to direct the Vigilance Directorate to register the complaint he has made in connection with the letter.

He has contended that the actions of Rajendran and Anil can be seen as “subverting the employment chances of thousands" who are qualified to do the jobs if the same are advertised.

“The action of the respondents (Rajendran and Anil) literally is cheating the thousands who had applied based on the notifications. The procedure adopted by the respondents is to favour the party members or the persons who are to be made potential party workers," the petition has alleged.

It has also alleged that Rajendran and Anil were creating a cadre for their party inside the Corporation “by systematically employing the persons who are affiliated with the CPI(M) only." “The situation is so grim that if a person has to get government employment, even if it is on a contract basis, one should have party membership. This is a clear violation of the rights guaranteed under the Constitution for equal and fair competition for every citizen," the petition has contended.

It has also alleged that during the last two years, more than thousand appointments were made in this fashion by the Corporation and “a detailed investigation in this matter is highly necessary." “It is imminent that an inquiry into this matter needs to be initiated by an impartial authority who will not be fettered with the political high and mighty of Kerala state," the plea has said.

It has contended that an investigation by a state agency will not suffice in the matter as “there are political bigwigs who are involved in this operation and have the might to have the issue brushed under the carpet".

Crime Branch Probe

On Wednesday, a team of the Crime Branch (CB) probing the letter row sought details from the staff of the Mayor’s office regarding the use of her facsimile signature stamp on Wednesday.

Two staff members of Rajendran’s office were also summoned to the Crime Branch office, where the probe team took their statements and sought details regarding the use and access of the mayor’s facsimile signature stamp and official letter pad.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here