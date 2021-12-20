BJP's 'Jan Vishvas Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh to End on January 1 to 2

Lucknow: The ‘Jan Vishvas Yatra’ of the BJP, which was flagged off simultaneously from six different places, will end on January 1-2 after covering all the 403 assembly constituencies of the state, the party said on Monday. The yatra, flagged off by BJP national president J P Nadda in Ambedkarnagar district, will end in Lucknow’s Kakori area. Similarly, the yatra, flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mathura, will end in Bareilly, UP BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said.

The yatra, which began from Bijnor and was flagged off by Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, will culminate in Rampur. The Jhansi leg of the yatra, which was flagged off by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, will end in Kanpur.

Similarly, the yatra, which was flagged off in Ballia by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will end in Basti, Srivastava said. The Jan Vishvas Yatra’ flagged off by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in Ghazipur, will end in her parliamentary constituency of Amethi.

A galaxy of six senior BJP leaders on Sunday simultaneously flagged off the party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra’ from six places in Uttar Pradesh to reach out to people in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state and win their trust ahead of the upcoming polls.

