BJP’s Plans for PM Modi's Birthday: Celebrate Unity in Diversity and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Adopt 1 TB Patient for a Year

To celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise events from September 17 (his birthday) to October 2.

The party has sent directions to states and asked them to participate in events and upload them on the NaMo app, along with social media platforms, to ensure that it is celebrated countrywide. “Have exhibition at state and district level on personality and works done by PM Modi, a sample of which will be sent to the leaders. It is aimed at inspiring people to do positive works," stated the communique.

The party has asked the leaders to start people’s movement in every ward to adopt a TB patient for a year and ensure proper treatment, livelihood and take care of the needs.

Advertisement

“The PM has taken a pledge to eradicate TB from the country by 2025," added a senior leader.

As the whole world has seen the success of the country’s Covid programme, the party has been asked to put up camps at every vaccination centre and help people.

Also, the party has directed its leaders to celebrate ‘Unity in Diversity’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’.

“The office-bearers should follow the custom, traditions and eating habits of another state for a day. The best five states will be rewarded," stated the source.

The party leaders have been asked to share ‘Vocal for Local’ stories for Atmanirbhar Bharat and 10 best district presidents who will upload such stories will be awarded.

The beneficiaries at every mandal should send Shubhakamna Patra to the PM, the party has asked its booth-level leaders.

Advertisement

The party has also asked its office-bearers to organise an exhibition of numerous books written on work culture and social welfare measures taken by PM Modi. “An exhibition of these books along with Modi@20 can be organised," added the leader.

Yuva Morcha will organise a blood donation camp in every district and based on number of blood donations 10 best performing presidents will be awarded.

Every district must have a health check-up camp and 10 best health check-up camps will be awarded. There should be distribution of artificial limbs. There should be tree plantation on every booth and video must be uploaded on social media and NaMo app.

Advertisement

Every mandal should undertake Swachhta movement to spread awareness on ‘Catch the Rain’ programme, etc.

The party has also directed office-bearers to pay homage to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary on September 25.

Directions have also gone to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti by promoting principles and teachings of Gandhi and by promoting Khadi.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here