‘BKC Covid Jumbo Centre World’s Second Largest, India’s Largest’: BMC’s Reply to Plea Alleging Med Negligence

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday filed its reply to a plea filed by a resident of Andheri seeking compensation of Rs 36,000 for medical negligence at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid-19 Jumbo Centre.

The corporation said the petitioner had not objected to or raised any protest when the injections were being administered to him. The corporation has further said that the petitioner did not promptly take the Covid-19 test and instead preferred to self-medicate at home for a period of one week, even though the petitioner was experiencing symptoms of Covid.

Therefore, such negligence and delay on part of the petitioner in taking the test and seeking necessary medical attention would have likely compromised the overall immunity of the patient.

The corporation in its reply said that the BKC Covid centre is the world’s second and India’s largest medical hospital. The reply stated: “BKC Jumbo Covid Facility was inaugurated on 18th May 2020 and commenced from 25th May 2020. This hospital is India’s largest and only World’s second dedicated covid temporary hospital established for treating covid-19 patients. Till now around 27,000 covid patients have been treated at the BKC facility free of cost. BKC Jumbo Facility has India’s largest vaccination centre and have vaccinated around 5 lacs beneficiaries as on date."

In his petition, Deepak Shah claimed that he had undergone a hernia operation in March 2021 and the doctor had inserted a mesh inside his abdomen which required six-month post-surgery care.

In April 2021, Shah tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the BKC Jumbo Centre at Bandra. It is claimed that Shah’s family member had informed the doctors at the centre about post-surgery care, nonetheless, the doctors at the Covid center kept on administering 4-5 injections to Shah near the stomach area daily. The plea read, “That the petitioner requested and regularly pleaded, with the complained respondents about physical bodily pain and requested the respondent doctors to administer injections elsewhere on the body, other than the abdomen/ stomach region, but the respondent doctors remained adamant stating that they are professionally qualified doctors who know their job, as a result of high handedness on part of the respondents, the body of the Petitioner suffered heavily and still the Petitioner has not completely recovered. The Petitioner has become extremely weak and feeble."

The high court on Wednesday granted four weeks of time to Shah to file his rejoinder to the reply.

