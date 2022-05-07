3 Injured in Blast at Tata Steel Plant in J'khand; CM Assures Immediate Medical Aid for Victims | WATCH

Three people were injured in an explosion in a gas pipeline in the Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur on Saturday. The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital, a company official said.

The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee, he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has assured all possible help to the victims.

“We wish to inform that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process," the steelmaker said in a statement.

“Three employees were injured in an explosion in foul gas pipeline at dysfunctional battery 6 inside the company’s plant in Jamshedpur," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

