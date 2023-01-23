Blast in Goa Resto-bar May Have Been Caused by Cylinder, Cops Say after Initial Probe

A powerful blast which was reported in a resto-bar in Goa in the early hours of Sunday, may have been caused by a cylinder, as per an initial probe.

The explosion took place in a resto-bar called ‘In & Out Hill Top Bar & Restaurant’, located in a residential complex in Mapusa, Goa, early on Sunday. While no one was injured in the explosion, an estimated Rs 40 lakh worth of damage was reported, as per Times of India.

“Initial reports suggest it was caused by a cylinder. There were no injuries as there no one on the premises at the time of incident. Teams of forensic experts and bomb detection and disposal squads have sanitised the place. CCTV footage is being checked," an official said, as per PTI.

A probe was underway and more details will be had when it is complete, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said on Monday, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, the Times of India reported on Monday morning that the owner of the establishment, Pramila Mayekar, alleged foul play, saying that residents were unhappy about the bar operating in their locality.

Despite a cylinder blast being suspected, officials found two cylinders at the site intact, the Times of India said. A bomb disposal squad and a team of forensics experts were called to the site to find out if explosives were used.

However, police said that they did not find any explosives, and the blast was likely caused due to a cylinder or a short circuit.

