A powerful bomb blast, balls of fire descending from sky—that’s how eyewitnesses described the crash involving two Indian Air Force fighter jets in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Saturday in which one pilot lost his life.

The debris of the two aircraft fell in Pahargarh area in Morena, 75 kilometres from the district headquarters, while some parts also fell in Bharatpur, just across the border in neighbouring Rajasthan.

Following the crash, people reached the site to extricate the two pilots from the thicket and laid them down on the ground. Eyewitnesses claimed that they tried to extinguish the flames engulfing the two aircraft by throwing mud.

“I was standing with some people here when we heard a massive noise from above, like a powerful bomb blast. We looked up to see balls of fire descending, some of which landed in a forested path here and some in Bharatpur on the other side," said Pahargarh sarpanch Shailendra Shakya at the crash site.

“We saw two parachutes coming down and we waited for 15-20 minutes for the duo to land. However, they fell into the thicket and sustained injuries. We took them out from the bushes and laid them on the ground. While we were talking to the two pilots in uniform, an IAF helicopter arrived and flew them to Gwalior," Shakya informed.

Pahargarh resident Veeru said he was close to the spot where the accident took place at around 10:30am. “I saw an aircraft with its front portion in flames. I saw smoke billowing from a spot some five kilometres away. We tried to extinguish the flames with mud in vain as we did not have water at the time," he added.

Sarpanch Shakya called the police and fire brigade after the incident, he claimed.

ASukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, killing a pilot and injuring two during a routine training mission on Saturday.

Defence sources said that the IAF court of inquiry will establish whether it was a mid-air collision or not. “Su-30 had two pilots, while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest two pilots are safe while the third one was killed," sources added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed condolences over the incident.

Defence ministry sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The minister Mantri enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely.

