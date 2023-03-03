Blessed to Have Some of My Best Managers from Andhra Pradesh: Mukesh Ambani at AP Investors’ Summit

Andhra Pradesh is blessed with abundant natural resources, talent and heritage, and has great entrepreneurial strength in pharma and infra sectors, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday at the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.

“I am blessed to have some of my best managers from Andhra Pradesh. Some of the best doctors, scientists and professors are from Andhra Pradesh. Some of Reliance’s top professionals are from Andhra Pradesh," he said.

“Under PM Narendra Modi, India has become the fastest-growing large economy in the world. Andhra Pradesh has grown phenomenally under the leadership Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," he added.

Advertisement

“This morning, I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 GW of renewable solar energy in the state of Andhra Pradesh," Ambani said. He further said Reliance has invested over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in its KG D-6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipelines.

The sprawling sports grounds of Andhra University is hosting the two-day investors’ summit, where about 200 stalls have been set up, including over 30 showcasing the various advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh in 13 crucial sectors identified by the government.

The venue has five massive halls and each hall will host different events such as government-to-business (G2B) meetings, seminars, and meetings. Over 8,000 dignitaries and investors from across India and 40 other countries, including China and US, are attending the event, a government press release said.

Advertisement

Speaking at the inaugural session, AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the dream is not only to re-establish AP as the industrial hub of the India but of the globe.

“We have proximity to Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. We are a very progressive state. Most of all we have a stable government and dynamic leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. We have a beautiful city like Vizag. AP has moved in EoDB with continuously topping thrice. The dream is not only to re-establish AP as the industrial hub of the India but as a globe," Reddy said.

Read all the Latest India News here