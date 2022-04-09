Blind, Physically Disabled Woman Raped by Uncle in Punjab's Kapurthala

A 21-year-old blind and physically disabled woman was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village here, said police on Saturday. Accused Gurnam Singh has been arrested and remanded to police custody for two days by a local court here, Senior Superintendent of Police Dayama Harish said.

The victim was alone at her house in Mehmadwal village when the incident took place on April 7, her mother said in the police complaint. After returning from work, she found her daughter crying and upon enquiring, she revealed that Singh, who lived in an adjoining room, had raped her, according to the complaint.

Singh, a labourer, was booked for rape on Friday, police said.

