Blow to Vijay Mallya As Supreme Court to Declare Quantum of Sentence in Contempt Case on Monday

The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the quantum of sentence in a 2017 contempt case against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

An accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya was found guilty in the contempt case for withholding information from the court.

The apex court had earlier gotten angry over the regular non-appearance of Mallya and had also granted an opportunity to him to file written submissions through his counsel but after repeated non-appearance, the court had in March this year reserved its orders.

The contempt case was filed against Mallya for violating the court’s order wherein he had transferred USD 40 million to his children, in violation of the SC directive in a case filed by the State Bank of India.

The top court had in 2020 dismissed Mallya’s plea seeking a review of its 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt.

