In view of the spike in coronavirus cases and the growing threat of the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has all banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city. “There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction," the order issued by Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

Chahal also clarified that there is no night curfew on December 31. “Curfew doesn’t mean we are shutting down everything post 9pm. We have only restricted crowding at public places such as beaches, parks, marine drive," he said.

Here’s the full list of guidelines:

• No New Year celebrations, ceremonies, parties, or any other activities must be organized in any confined or open space within the BMC jurisdiction.

• Gathering of groups or more than five people is not allowed at public places from 9 pm to 6 am.

• Only 100 people are allowed in confined spaces for wedding, social, political, religious events, or ceremonies. In open spaces, 250 people or 25% of the capacity, whichever less, is allowed.

• Places with a permanent seating arrangement are allowed to use 50% of their capacity as opposed to just 25% in places with non-permanent seating arrangements.

• All restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, theatres can only operate at 50% of the capacity. All such establishments should mention both the sanctioned full capacity and 50% capacity.

• Only 25% of seating capacity is allowed at venues of sport/event ceremonies.

• All eligible citizens should complete their Covid-19 vaccination. Only those vaccinated will be allowed in public places.

