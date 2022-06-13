BMC Elections 2022: Who Controls Mumbai Civic Body? What is the Role of Mayor, Corporators?

BMC ELECTIONS 2022: With the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) publishing the final list of ward boundaries and reservations, the preparation for the elections of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is nearly completed. The dates for BMC elections, the civic body that governs the megapolis of Mumbai, are soon expected to be announced by SEC.

The BMC elections are usually held in April-May but had to be deferred this year due to the OBC reservation issue. The election for the richest civic body in India is now expected to be held post-monsoon. So, how do BMC elections and functions work? And who controls it?

Who gets elected to BMC?

The BMC has an elected legislature with corporator who have only legislative powers. They do not have any executive powers which means that the party with most corporators is not actually in-charge of the BMC’s actions even after electing the mayor.

So who runs the BMC?

BMC commissioner, an IAS officer, appointed by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is at the helm of affairs in the civic body. They are responsible for looking after the implementation of all schemes, allotment of tenders, and creating quality checks for the same. BMC commissioner is also in charge of ensuring carrying out various civic functions including maintaining roads and waste management.

What is the role of the Mayor?

The post of BMC mayor is largely ceremonial as major [power lies in the hand of the commissioner. The functional role of the mayor includes presiding over deliberations of the civic house of elected representatives. They are responsible for an annual budget of Rs 1 crore for carrying out civic work. The mayor is given a place of prominence in civic government and social functions.

What is the role of the corporators?

Any budget prepared for civic works by BMC needs also to get approval from the corporator of the area where the work has to be carried out. Additionally, the corporators raise issues of public concern with the BMC and the administrative authorities will be forced to respond. They can demand actions against executives who are accused of corporation or negligence in their role.

