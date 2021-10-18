BMC Issues SOPs for Theatres, Auditoriums: Daily Fumigation, No Guests at Green Rooms

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums and drama theatres, which are set to reopen from October 22, allowing them to operate at half the capacity. Social distancing and other Covid-19-related norms must be followed, said the order. The government also issued a set of guidelines specific to drama theatres.

>Covid-19 guidelines for cinema halls, theatres:

The order does not allow operation of cinema halls, theatres in containment zones.

Adequate physical distancing of at least six feet, use of face masks, hand sanitizers are needed to be followed in the halls.

The order mandates all staff, including workers at food court, support staff, ushers, and housekeeping staff to be vaccinated with both doses. 14 days must have passed since the second dose, the order said.

Show times of cinema halls will have to be “staggered", and the sale of only packaged food and beverages will be allowed. Food and beverages cannot be taken inside the screening auditorium.

The order recommends ordering food through apps, QR codes as much as possible.

Longer intermissions have been advised to avoid crowding at restrooms, food courts.

Spitting has been prohibited anywhere on the premises, and thermal check-up has been made mandatory at the entry.

The order necessitated sanitation of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes after every screening.

Air conditioning in cinema halls should be set at temperatures between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 40 to 70 per cent.

>Covid-19 guidelines for drama theatres:

Drama theatres have not been allowed to open in containment zones.

Only designated people are allowed to operate curtain, backstage property. The order encourages consistency in handling equipments – music, laptop, mics, lights – by the same people.

Regular fumigation and sanitation of theatre premises are mandated.

No guests are allowed on stage, green rooms to meet artists or other crew members. Every artist is advised to have their own makeup and avoid mixing up of brushes, combs, etc.

All sound and light equipment are to be disinfected after every use.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.