BMW Crash Kills 4 in UP; A Look at Seven Deadly, Infamous Car Accidents in India

Four friends died in a road accident after their BMW car, speeding at over 200 kmph, crashed on the Purvanchal Expressway on Friday. A Facebook Live by one of the passengers showed one of them egging on the person driving to speed up further.

The horrific incident captured on camera showed Dr Anand Prakash, a 35-year-old professor in a private medical college in Bihar’s Rohtas, driving the BMW at 230kmph. In the live footage, one of them was heard saying, “Yeh gaana pe 300 pahucha dega. Thoda connect toh kar. Seat belt laga lijiye" (Speedometer could next touch 300 kmph on this song. Fasten your seat belts). Minutes later, the speeding car hit a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The truck driver, who is now absconding, has been booked, officials said.

The incident is the latest among incidents of tragic speeding of luxury cars on the highways in India. Most high-end cars have the Electronic Control Module which can later help identify technical issues like brake failure or low brake fluid, aiding investigating agencies to determine the cause behind such incidents.

Cyrus Mistry Mercedes Crash

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after their Mercedes car hit a road divider in Palghar district on September 4. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. Investigation revealed the luxury car was speeding at over 100 kmph and the brakes were applied five minutes before the crash. The Mercedes car covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials had said. Both the deceased were also not wearing seat belts as per the preliminary probe.

Karnataka: Minister’s Son Meets With Mercedes Benz Accident

In 2020, son of Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka was allegedly involved in a car crash that killed four on the spot on National Highway 50 at Mariyammanahalli near Hosapete. The Mercedes Benz car was reported to have been speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed a pedestrian, Ravi Nayak. The 18-year-old victim was dragged several metres by the car. Sachin Sheshaiah, one of the occupants of the car, was also killed. Probe revealed that the car belonged to National Public School in Bengaluru South, in which Revenue Minister R Ashoka was reported to be a stakeholder. Minister Ashoka had said the law will take its course and all details about the accident will come out after the probe.

DMK MLA’s Son Killed in Audi Crash

DMK MLA Y Prakash’s son Karuna Sagar and six others were killed in a deadly car crash in 2021 when the Audi Q3 car they were travelling in hit a building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area. While six were killed on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Sagar was the son of DMK MLA Y Prakash, who represents Hosur constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Delhi BMW Crash

The recent incident in Purvanchal Expressway came months after five people were hurt after a speeding BMW car collided with several vehicles on the Ring Road near the Red Fort in Delhi. The car was travelling from Geeta Colony to Rajghat when it hit two cars and a two-wheeler from behind at 11:30 pm on August 6. The driver, Sunil Jain, a former independent MLA from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, was identified as the car’s driver.

Thrissur Thar, BMW Race Crash

One person was killed after a race between a Mahindra Thar and a BMW in Kottekkad area of the central Kerala district of Thrissur led to the crash with a taxi in July. The victim’s wife, daughter and grand-daughter as well as the taxi driver also suffered injuries.

Delhi Garage Owner BMW Car Crash

In another incident involving a BMW car, a 23-year-old garage owner mowed down a man in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area with a client’s car. The red BMW car hit a person on Lajpat Rai Road but was unable to control the vehicle due to his very high speed, officials said.

Ponty Chadha’s Nephew Rams Bentley Car Into Auto

One person died and three women passengers from Turkmenistan were injured after a Bentley car driven by liquor baron Ponty Chadha’s nephew Asees Singh Chadha hit an autorickshaw in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area in 2019. The deputy commissioner of police said the driver of the car was not drunk and that a case was registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi Police Advisory

In the wake of the Cyrus Mistry car crash, Delhi Police had issued an advisory urging citizens not to over-speed and always wear seatbelts. The police also shared a photo on how to ensure safety during a road accident, advising drivers and passengers to buckle up and open airbags in emergencies. “Don’t go fast. Fasten your seat belt. Doesn’t matter where you are sitting, front seats or back seats. Wear seat belts. Buckle up every single time!" Delhi Police tweeted with the hashtag Road Safety and Delhi Police Cares.

Highest Road Crash Deaths

As per the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2021 report, the country registered 4.03 lakh accidents that resulted in over 1.55 lakh deaths. The National Crime Records Bureau data showed an average of 426 daily or 18 fatalities were reported in road crashes every single hour, the highest death figures recorded in such accidents in any calendar year so far.

The data showed 59.7 per cent of the road accidents were due to over-speeding, accounting for 87,050 deaths and injuries to 2.28 lakh persons. While the number of deaths in road crashes reached its highest last year, the number of road accidents and persons injured has come down compared to previous years, the report of the NCRB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, revealed. The rate of deaths per thousand vehicles in 2021 (0.53) was higher than that in 2020 (0.45) and 2019 (0.52) but lower than 2018 (0.56) and 2017 (0.59), the data showed.

