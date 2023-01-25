Bodies of 7 Members of Family Fished Out From River in Pune's Daund; 5 Detained

Bodies of seven members of a family have been fished out from Bhima river in Pune’s Daund, police said on Wednesday, adding that four bodies were recovered between January 18 and 21 and the other three were pulled out today. The deceased included a couple in their 40s, their daughter and son-in-law, and three grandchildren, police said.

Police earlier suspected it to be a case of suicide, however, five people were detained on Wednesday and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

The bodies were found near Pargon bridge on the Bheema river on the outskirts of Yavat village in Daund tehsil, around 45 km away from Pune city, police said.

“We have detained five persons in connection with the death of the seven people and an offence under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) has been registered," news agency PTI quoted an official from Pune rural police as saying.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Pawar (45), his wife Sangita Mohan (40), their daughter Rani Fulware (24), son-in-law Shyam Fulware (28), and three children aged between three and seven years.

The bodies were found 200 to 300 metres away from each other in the Bheema river bed, police earlier said.

The postmortem of four bodies was performed which identified drowning as the cause of the death, they had said. The deceased were from Beed and Osmanabad districts in the Marathwada region and used to work as labourers, the police had said.

(With PTI inputs)

