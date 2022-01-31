Body of Gujarat Fisherman Who Died in Karachi Jail Handed Over After 45 Days; Officials Blame Pak for Delay

The body of a 53-year-old fisherman from Sutrapada in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district finally reached his native town on Monday, nearly 45 days after his death in a Pakistani jail, an official said. The last rites of the deceased were performed by his family members who expressed anguish over the decomposed condition of the body. The official blamed Pakistani authorities for the delay, saying they informed about the death of the fisherman, Jenti Solanki, in Landhi jail in Karachi on January 12 but didn't hand over his mortal remains saying they had to conduct the autopsy.

Solanki had spent nearly two years in the Landhi jail before he died of illness on December 14, said the official from the Gujarat fisheries department. The body of the fisherman was finally brought to the Wagah-Attari border on January 29. Gujarat Fisheries Department officials received the body and took it to Amritsar, from where it was brought to Ahmedabad by air. From Ahmedabad, the mortal remains were taken to his hometown in an ambulance, covering a distance of about 400 km, on Monday, he said.

Advertisement

"Pakistani authorities delayed handing over the mortal remains of Solanki after informing Indian authorities about his death on January 12. They delayed it on the grounds that they had to perform postmortem," said the official. There were further delays before the body was finally handed over at the Indo-Pak border on January 29, he said. Solanki was held by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) along with his companions which claimed that their boat, 'Rasul Sagar' had entered the Pakistani territorial waters after crossing the notional international maritime boundary line in February 2020, the official said.

Solanki's relatives said that the body was in a decomposed position as he died nearly 45 days back. They appealed to Indian authorities to intervene and ensure that bodies of fishermen who die in another country are brought back on time so that their kin could perform the last rites properly. Pakistan recently released 20 Indian fishermen lodged in Karachi's Landhi jail on humanitarian grounds, but 568 fishermen from India are still lodged there.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.