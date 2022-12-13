Bogtui Killings: Calls for CID to Probe CBI as Prime Accused Dies by Alleged Suicide in Custody

The alleged suicide of Lalan Sheikh, prime accused in the arson and violence in Bengal’s Bogtui village that claimed 10 lives this March, in CBI custody has sent shockwaves in the state, with the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP trading charges.

Sheikh, arrested earlier this month from a hideout along the Bengal-Jharkhand border, allegedly died by suicide on Monday in the washroom of a guest house where the CBI had set up a temporary office in Rampurhat area of Birbhu, district. His family members have alleged that his “death resulted from the torture" that he was subjected to in CBI custody.

Questioning how Sheikh died in custody, the Trinamool Congress has sought an investigation. “We have high regard for the CBI, but the way this incident has taken place begs questions. They have to answer how this death took place in CBI custody. A high-level enquiry should take place. The BJP seeks CBI investigation into everything, but what to do now," said Kunal Ghosh, general secretary of the TMC.

The BJP, too, laid questions at the federal agency’s door but accused the TMC of “forcing" Sheikh into suicide. “Lalan Sheikh was in custody and it is custodial death. It needs to be found out if he was forced into suicide. The TMC might have pressured his family to save its leaders. A CBI probe should be conducted into his death," said BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal.

A post-mortem of Sheikh’s body will be conducted on Tuesday and will be overseen by a CBI team. Heavy security has been deployed in Bogtui village amid reports of villagers setting fire to tyres on the road. Security has also been beefed up around the temporary CBI office where Sheikh died. At least 10 people were killed in the village in arson and violence that followed the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21. The CBI is probing the case on the orders of Calcutta High Court.

According to sources, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the CBI on Lalan Sheikh’s death, with details of his security status and information on who interrogated him.

“Sheikh was found hanging in the washroom of the guest house, where we have set up our temporary camp, around 4:30pm. The two investigating officers (IOs) of the case were in the court at that time. One CRPF constable was outside the washroom, but the accused, despite his presence, managed to die by suicide. We have informed the police and the National Human Rights Commission of India about the incident. All necessary procedures are being followed," news agency PTI quoted a CBI source as saying.

Claiming, however, that Sheikh was “severely beaten up" in CBI custody, family members have sought a probe into the matter with his wife demanding a CID enquiry.

“My brother was brought to our village a few days ago (as part of the probe) and he told us that CBI officers had been beating him up in custody. He was scared of dying. We want action against the CBI officers who are responsible for my brother’s death," Sheikh’s elder sister told reporters.

