Home » News » India » Bomb Explosions in Patna Varsity After Clash Between Students

Bomb Explosions in Patna Varsity After Clash Between Students

The students of Minto, Iqbal, Jackson, and Nadvi hostels, in a bid for supremacy, clashed, pelting stones on each other and also lobbed half a dozen crude bombs, leaving six students injured

Advertisement

By: Saurabh Verma

Last Updated: October 19, 2022, 10:20 IST

Patna, India

The clash in Patna university is not new here. There is a student union poll coming up in the next few weeks. The violent clash on Tuesday is a result of it.(Representational Image) (File photo/News18)
The clash in Patna university is not new here. There is a student union poll coming up in the next few weeks. The violent clash on Tuesday is a result of it.(Representational Image) (File photo/News18)

Ahead of the elections to the Patna University Students Union, residents of four varsity hostels were involved in a violent clash on Tuesday, leaving at least six injured.

The students of Minto, Iqbal, Jackson, and Nadvi hostels, in a bid for supremacy, clashed, pelting stones on each other and also lobbed half a dozen crude bombs, leaving six students injured.

The victims were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

DSP, Town police station, Ashok Kumar Singh said: “It was an ego clash between students of four hostels. They have pelted stones on each other. As far as explosion of bombs are concerned, they have used ‘sutli’ crackers having loud noise. The matter is under investigation."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“We have deployed adequate forces and an RAF team at the campus to bring normalcy. The police team is scanning the CCTV footage of the campus to identify the hooligans. Appropriate action will be taken against them after their identifications," he said.

The clash in Patna university is not new here. There is a student union poll coming up in the next few weeks. The violent clash on Tuesday is a result of it.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: October 19, 2022, 10:20 IST
last updated: October 19, 2022, 10:20 IST