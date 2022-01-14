Bomb Recovered in Delhi Market: What the Security Alert Issued Ahead of Republic Day, Poll Season Said

In a major security risk ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, an improvised explosive device was recovered from Phool Mandin in East Delhi’s Ghazipur on Friday.

The device was disposed of in a controlled explosion by pressing it into an 8-feet deep pit, which triggered a loud sound and smoke in the area, sources said.

Speaking to News18, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said there was no blast and the IED was recovered. “We are working with multiple agencies to find out details. Major casualty averted," he said.

The recovery of the IED comes a week after security forces were alerted to the possibility of a suspected terror attack ahead of Republic Day celebrations and the beginning of election season in five states.

Advertisement

>READ FULL STORY | Security Alert Issued for Forces Ahead of Republic Day, Election Season as Inputs Warn of Terror Attack

News18.com had reported on the detailed alert for security forces on January 7. The alert had said that terrorists could be planning attacks or explosions to target high-profile leaders and security forces campuses, apart from crowded places and markets.

“Terrorists of various groups as well anti-social elements may plan their evil thought to attack/blast at high profit leaders, security forces campus, crowded places/markets Railway Stations, Bus Stands, religious places and vital installations etc (sic)," the alert reviewed by News18.com had said.

As per the orders, senior officers had been asked to brief troops about the security drill, conduct, importance of the static guard, response in a contingency scenario by keeping necessary co-ordination with all sister agencies/stakeholders etc.

“All unit control rooms and centres should be manned suitably round the clock for quick sharing of information and effective co-ordination. Close liaison be maintained with intelligence agencies and civil police in the area besides activating own sources for timely receipt of inputs," the communication had said.

Advertisement

It had said that quick action teams should be deployed at suitable places like airports to activate them in case of any attack.

“All troops have been asked to rehearse contingency plan religiously and remain extra alert and vigilant on duty outside and inside of the camp areas to avoid any untoward incidents. All outside and inside areas of the camp should also be put under constant watch to avoid any untoward incidents," a senior government official said.

Advertisement

Delhi Police officials said a case is being registered in Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosives Act in connection with the recovery of the IED from the Delhi market.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.