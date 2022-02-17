IED Recovered from House in East Delhi's Shahdara, Landlord Detained; Bomb Squad on Spot

An IED was recovered from a bag found at a house in New Seemapuri of Shahdara district in East Delhi. The Delhi Police on Thursday received a call regarding the suspicious bag found in Seemapuri, a senior police officer said. A threat call was received regarding the bag and special cell teams were rushed to the spot to verify it, said the officer. After verification, IED was recovered from the bag.

Sources in the Special Cell of Delhi Police said that the suspicious article might be connected with the recent bomb scare in Ghazipur.

A team of the Special Cell found the bag in the house and some suspicious articles at New Seemapuri areas of Shahdara District. Police said that they received a bomb threat call at 2:15pm.

Sources said three or four tenants lived in the house on the second floor. The tenant who have recently vacated are said to be absconding. They added that the landlord, who is a local resident, has been detained. The landlord is also being questioned to identify the suspects.

Delhi Police personnel had gone to the house looking for the tenants. During the search, they located an unclaimed bag and called the NSG and bomb detection and disposal squad.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up in the area as Special Cell, Intelligence Bureau and NSG personnel have reached the spot.

