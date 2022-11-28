Delhi School Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Turns Out to be Hoax; Probe Underway

A school in south Delhi was evacuated in mid-session on Monday afternoon following a bomb threat email received by the authorities. According to police, the Indian Public School located in the national capital’s Sadiq Nagar area received the email on its official ID at 1:19 pm claiming a “bomb was planted in the school premises".

The school authorities promptly reacted and informed the Defence Colony police station regarding the same.

The local police were informed and the bomb disposal squad and dog squad rushed to the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search has been made. However, nothing has been recovered, police said.

In a statement, Delhi Police said, “An email was received on the official email ID of Indian Public School in the jurisdiction of PS defence colony that a bomb is in the premises of the school. Accordingly, the local police were informed which reacted promptly. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad along with the staff of defence colony PS reached the spot. The school was evacuated and a thorough search has been made. But no bomb has been found. Meanwhile, the email is also being verified by the cyber team."

It seems to be mischief, police told news agency PTI, adding that the cyber team of police is verifying the email ID from which the email was sent and further investigation is underway.

