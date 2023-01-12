Bomb Scare on Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Flight, Passengers Deplaned at IGI Airport; Probe Underway

An investigation was launched after a phone call claimed that there was a bomb on a Pune-bound SpiceJet flight on Thursday evening. According to sources at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the flight was scheduled to take off from Delhi at 6:30 pm but crew members and passengers were asked to deplane.

Teams of Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) have launched a probe and the plane, which is currently in an isolation bay, is being checked thoroughly.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in and around the Delhi airport as a precautionary measure. The location of the caller is being traced by the police.

No suspicious item has been confirmed by the security agencies so far.

On January 9, a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat’s Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat. All the 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane was checked by local authorities along with police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range) Ashok Kumar Yadav had said.

After nearly 15 hours of thorough search, the flight took off for its destination as nothing suspicious was found onboard.

