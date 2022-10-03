'Bomb Scare' Over Indian Airspace as Iranian Plane Enroute China Raises Alarm, Contacts Delhi for Landing

A bomb threat was reported over the Indian airspace onboard an Iranian passenger jet that was enroute China. According to sources, an alert was initially sounded and IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur were scrambled to intercept the plane.

The plane was on its way from Tehran in Iran and was enroute Guangzhou in China. The Mahan Air flight is said to have contacted the Delhi airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat and called for an immediate landing at Delhi.

Responding to the call by Mahan Air, Delhi ATC suggested the aircraft make an emergency landing in Jaipur, but the aircraft pilot reportedly refused to divert the plane and left the Indian airspace, according to ATC sources. The plane was also reportedly given another option to land at Chandigarh as well.

According to IAF sources, the IAF jets were scrambled after they received information about the threat and they followed the plane maintaining a safe distance as per SOPs. However, the aircraft was allowed to continue on its flight towards China after Iranian agencies asked the IAF to disregard the threat. The IAF also said that the jets continued to follow the passenger jet closely until it left the Indian airspace.

“All actions were taken by IAF as per laid down procedure, jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace," a statement by the IAF read.

Sources say, the first call about the ‘bomb threat’ was made around 10 am. After contacting the Delhi airport and trying to land in Indian soil, the plane was soon out of the Indian airspace and ATC operations were restored. Reports suggest that the passenger jet is now moving towards China and security agencies are monitoring the plane.

Data from FlightRadar showed the plane reducing its altitude over the Delhi-Jaipur airspace for a brief period before it was seen exiting the Indian airspace, reports ANI. The nature of the bomb threat remains unclear.

