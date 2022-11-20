Bombay HC Chief Justice Blames 'Access to Material on Internet' For Shraddha Walker murder

Commenting on the brutal Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi, Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta Saturday said that these crimes are happening because of “so much access to material on internet."

Walker was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces, sending shock waves across the nation.

“You have just read in the newspapers about certain stories about love in Mumbai, and horror in Delhi, all these crimes are being committed because there is so much access to the material on the internet," Datta said addressing a seminar in Pune, ANI reported.

“Now I am sure that the Government of India is thinking in the right direction. The Indian Telecommunication bill is there and we require certain robust legislation to tackle all the situations if indeed we are to achieve our goal of keeping our preamble promise of securing justice for all our citizens’ fraternity to retain the dignity of every individual," he added.

Datta also highlighted that new technology was attacking people’s personal stuff as “they could also be hacked by anybody, making it an attack on our privacy," he said.

Stressing the need to have regional benches in line with the National Green Tribunal Act, for hearing such cases, Justice Datta said, “We should explore whether instead of having one principal bench (TDSAT) in Delhi, with sittings permitted at six other places, we should have regional benches in line with the National Green Tribunal Act. The NGT has five benches all over India".

“These are high goals set by our founding fathers. They had very carefully prepared our Constitution - the supreme law of the country. Let us not fail the Constitution," he added.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

Till now, 13 body parts, which are mostly bones have been recovered. A source said the police on Friday recovered some body parts from Gurugram which will be sent for forensic examination. The head of the victim is still missing.

