Bombs, Bodies and Bloodshed: They Survived the Worst in Ukraine, Yet Their Dream to be Doctors is Unhurt

Bombs exploding, smoke in the entire city, firing pistols, screams, dead bodies and mayhem all around – yet, Indian medical students coming back from war-ravaged Ukraine told News18.com they want to become doctors, come what may.

A convoy of more than 200 students, who say they travelled mostly on foot for more than 1,500 km from Kharkiv to Poland, are physically and mentally drained. The only time their voice showed emotion was when asked if they still wanted to be doctors.

News18.com spoke to these students in the dormitory of a hostel in Poland on March 4 as they waited to board a flight home soon. The group was waiting for 50 of their college-mates who were on their way to cross the border.

Majority of these students are those who had landed in Ukraine just this February to start the first year of MBBS. Unaware of the exact geography of Ukraine and given the language barrier, the group was being led by another senior student, Faisal Kassim.

Kassim, a fourth year student at Kharkiv National Medical University, is the batchmate of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in Ukraine amid Russian shelling. He came from Kerala almost five years ago when private medical colleges had asked for a fees of Rs 16 lakh annually, which means around Rs 85 lakh for the course duration.

“My father decided to use his retirement money and sent me to Ukraine to complete my education. Here, I would have completed MBBS for less than Rs 30 lakh," he told News18.com on a call.

For Kassim, the last seven days have been like “hell" but he managed to survive due to his prior experience of witnessing “floods and landslides" in Kerala.

“Buildings were shaking from the impact of bombardment, there was smoke all around us and fire-alarms were continuously ringing. I can’t imagine what these young students must have gone through in the last one week," he said, adding that he was able to gulp his fear as he at least knew the city and its language unlike the first year students.

Ann Mariya Jose, first year student from Kharkiv National Medical University, who was sitting next to Kassim, explained how hard it was for her to survive without food, in extremely cold conditions and in constant fear.

Jose, who arrived in Ukraine to start her MBBS on February 14, described her journey as “haunting".

“I have attended university for just 2-3 days. Since then, I have been in bunkers staying without food and water," she said.

Jose, who wanted to become a doctor since her childhood, gave back to back NEET attempts for three consecutive years after completing her high school. “I got 552 marks in my final attempt. These were enough to get a government seat, if I belonged to any other category except general. We couldn’t afford the hefty fees of private medical colleges," she said in a disappointed tone.

“Finally, my parents – a teacher and a professor – decided to use their savings to send me to Ukraine. They even considered taking an education loan."

Many of the students, including Jose, were unwell given the conditions in which they survived and travelled. “In bunkers, we had no food or water. Also, the temperature was around minur-5 degrees and we did not have proper clothes. Majority of us are feeling unwell, including me."

Kassim added, “We have walked 1,500 km and haven’t been able to sit or sleep. In trains, which were loaded with crowds, we used to take turns to sit down."

However, they both are undeterred by the circumstances when it comes to achieving their aim. “My sole aim is to become a doctor. I have wasted so many years of my life just to become a doctor and serve humanity. I am sure I will be able to achieve it," Jose said.

Kassim said he is “100%" confident that he wants to be a doctor. “That’s my only passion."

Frozen dead bodies on way to Poland border

Rameesa Rafeeq, a fourth year medical student at Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, reached India on March 2 under Narendra Modi government’s Operation Ganga.

Unable to sleep well, the memories of dead bodies she saw at Poland’s Shehyni-Medyka border still haunt her.

“I never thought that I would be so brave but the journey to India was very tough. From racial discrimination to getting beaten by Ukrainian police, I moved on just by recalling the face of my parents," she said over audio notes on WhatsApp. “There was no washroom, no food, no place to sit. We continued to walk for three days with numb hands and legs."

Studying in western Ukraine’s Lviv, Rafeeq had long nurtured her father’s dream of becoming a doctor. “My father, due to family responsibilities at an early age, was unable to complete his education. He is living his dreams through me. We all got discouraged when medical colleges asked for fees of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore but then my seniors who were in Ukraine showed me the door that opened for Rs 30 lakh."

Rafeeq convinced her parents to spend Rs 30 lakh on her education instead of saving this money for her marriage. In Ukraine, she started working part time at the call centre of European Airlines to take care of her living expenses.

“Now, I have no idea how I will complete my two years of pending studies. The only good thing is I am with my parents."

Unhappy with India’s evacuation attempt

Speaking on behalf of the entire group of students sitting with them in the dormitory, Kassim and Jose said the students are unhappy with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

“Several boys have been beaten up by Ukrainian police. Obviously, they will save their people. We thought being an Indian is our strength but no one came to evacuate us. We were only told to reach the borders, anyhow," Kassim said.

Jose, also heartbroken, said, “I saw Pakistan and Saudi Arabia coming and evacuating their people. Please don’t call this an evacuation."

All these students returned to India without no documents to establish their performance in the MBBS course, so far. They know the regulation of the National Medical Commission (NMC) – the apex body responsible for regulating medical education in India – which does not allow change of college in an MBBS program.

Rafeeq, who was lifted back in IndiGo’s free of cost flight, echoed similar thoughts and praised the efforts of the Embassy of Poland.

“We were informed by the Indian Embassy to leave the places and move to borders where they will provide with every help… but unfortunately nothing was done from their side… but, we are thankful to the Embassy of Poland which did every possible thing for us."

All of these students are worried about their careers in which they have already invested lakhs.

“We have no documents and we are not sure how we will get the transfer letter. We can only request the Indian government to make changes considering the emergency situation," Kassim said, staring at an uncertain future.

