Boost To Indian Railways’ Connectivity in the North-East as First Goods Train Chugs Into Manipur’s Khongsang Station | WATCH

Indian Railways reached another milestone in Manipur, when the first goods train arrived at the newly-constructed Khongsang Railway Station in Noney district from the Rani Gaidinliu Station on Sunday. Sharing a video, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted: “As promised in our election campaign, I’m pleased to share that the first goods train has successfully arrived at Khongsang Station from Rani Gaidinliu Station (56 Km). Immensely thankful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his unwavering support for development of Manipur."

On 14 March, 2022 North-East connectivity got a boost when an engine arrived at the Khongshang railway station as part of a trial run for the first passenger train.

Two months earlier, on 27 January, 2022, a freight train chugged into the Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, thereby putting Manipur on the country’s railway map 75 years after independence. “Transformation of the Northeast continues. Manipur’s connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted. Wonderful products from the state can travel all over the nation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted tagging Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy.

Earlier in January, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had done aerial surveys of Jiribam-Imphal new line project in Manipur. The project also includes the country’s longest train tunnel, connecting Imphal to Guwahati.

Last year on July 2, a historic moment unfolded for the people of Manipur as the state made its appearance on the Railways map. A passenger train, Rajdhani Express from Assam’s Silchar railway station, reached Manipur’s Vaingaichunpao railway station for a trial run on July 2. Reportedly, the passenger train covered a distance of 11 kilometers with railway officials onboard. Manipur CM and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh had called it a ‘historic moment.’

