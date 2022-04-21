Boris on Bulldozer: British PM Hops onto Iconic JCB Vehicle at Gujarat Plant, Poses for Photos | WATCH

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jumped onto a bulldozer and posed for photographs at a JCB factory he was visiting in Gujarat on Thursday. In India for a two-day visit, Johnson visited the newly inaugurated JCB plant in Gujarat’s Halol.

The UK prime minister was accompanied by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel during his visit to the plant. Johnson climbed onto the bulldozer and fiddled with its controls to try and figure out how to move the vehicle. He then waved and smiled for the cameras hanging onto the bulldozer’s door.

Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad for his visit to India. After a series of engagements on his first trip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, he will leave for Delhi in the evening. Johnson and Modi will hold extensive talks in Delhi on Friday.

A construction equipment manufacturing firm, JCB is known for selling bulldozers used in construction and demolition.

Before visiting the JCB plant, Johnson met business tycoon Gautam Adani. The PM’s two-day visit is expected to give a fresh push to proposed free trade agreement, boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and enhance defence ties.

A major focus of Johnson’s talks with PM Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as the UK is strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region.

On the matter of the India-UK free trade agreement, Johnson’s visit will be a staging point for the next round of negotiations slated for next week.

(With PTI inputs)

