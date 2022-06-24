Borivali's Kora Kendra Flyover (Not) Ready for Use? Why a 3-day Old Road Has Left Mumbaikars in Doubt

Days after a newly built road in Bengaluru caved in drawing headlines, another newly constructed flyover in Borivali West in Mumbai have reportedly begun to wear out soon after the inauguration.

A Twitter user drew the attention of the civic authorities and shared a video of the Borivali West flyover where the road material could be seen peeling off just three days after its inauguration earlier this month.

“Check the condition of surface of road over Kora Kendra flyover built over RM BHATTAD road Borivali W. Within 3 days of opening to vehicular traffic the surface Tar has gone wearing out. Potholes will surely be seen within week," the twitter user named Charkop Green Warriors wrote tagging BMC.

Advertisement

In the video, the user claims that the newly built bridge has been started within a week. “Is this the kind of bridge we are constructing that the material wears out in four days," he added in the video.

During the inauguration ceremony of the bridge earlier this month, Shiv Sena and BJP workers had created ruckus of Borivali West flyover. Both the party workers were seen sloganeering in support of their parties.

The bridge was inaugurated by Shiv Sena leader and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. However, workers of both the parties came in front of each other to take credit of the work and created tension in the area.

This comes just days after a stretch of road in Bengaluru, asphalted as part of the Rs 23-crore road works for PM Narendra Modi’s visit on June 20-21, caved in a day later. After a spell of overnight rain, the road caved in on Tuesday, just meters from the BASE University campus.

Advertisement

The news draw attention across the nation and the Prime Minister’s Office also sought a detailed report about the newly built stretch of road in Bengaluru.

“We have been asked to give details about the incident by the Prime Minister’s office. We will send it to the PMO soon," said a senior official at the Karnataka chief minister’s office.

Recently, a video showing a road full of giant craters covering an entire road in Bihar has surfaced on the internet and sparked outrage. One Praveen Thakur took to his Twitter handle and shared the video as he tagged Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Advertisement

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the road has been in a completely dilapidated condition since 2015. The video has enraged netizens all across social media.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.