Bought Rs 4 Lakh Rifle to Kill Salman Khan in 2018 Over Chinkara Hunting, Lawrence Bishnoi Tells Punjab Police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being questioned by Punjab Police in connection with the assassination of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, has allegedly revealed during interrogation that he “wanted to kill" Bollywood actor Salman Khan in 2018.

Sources said Bishnoi told the police he wanted to kill Salman Khan over the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

It was reported last month that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. The letter had reportedly threatened that Salman Khan and his father would meet the fate of Moosewala, who was killed in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29.

Bishnoi reportedly said during interrogation that Chinkara or blackbucks are dear to the Bishnoi community in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Khan was sentenced by a Jodhpur court in April 2018 to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The actor has challenged the conviction. Khan was lodged for some time in the Jodhpur jail in connection with the case and was later shifted to Bharatpur jail.

In his interrogation, Bishnoi allegedly confessed to sending messages to his associate Sampat Nehra, who was from Rajgarh, to kill Salman Khan. Nehra was reportedly absconding at the time in other cases.

Sources said Lawrence Bishnoi told the police that Sampat Nehra was shifted to Mumbai to kill Salman Khan and did recce around the actor’s house. Bishnoi reportedly told police that Nehra only had a pistol and didn’t have a long-distance firing weapon and could attack Khan from a distance.

The gangster then ordered an RK Spring rifle through a man identified as Dinesh Dagar, sources said, adding that the rifle was bought for Rs 4 lakh. The payment was reportedly made to one Anil Pandey, an associate of Dagar. This rifle was later recovered in 2018 from Dagar’s possession.

On July 6, Hasti Mal Saraswat, a lawyer representing Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case claimed he had received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Saraswat told police in his complaint that a threat letter was found on July 3 in a door knob of the High Court’s Jubilee Chamber, which has offices of lawyers. The complaint said the letter bore initials of Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar’s names. It said the lawyer will meet Sidhu Moosewala’s fate, adding that an “enemy’s friend is their first enemy".

