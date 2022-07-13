Bounce is Hiring Engineers in Battery Operations Department, Here's How to Apply

Bounce, launched in May 2018, is India’s first smart mobility solution on a hiring spree. One of India’s fastest-growing start-ups is looking for several posts including that of an engineer in its operations department to report to the battery operations lead. If you are looking for a job in a young firm where you can put your skills to use, this job is for you.

As part of the job, the hired candidate will have to monitor, report, and flag any anomalies and issues observed in all health parameters of the Battery, Charger, and other critical parameters of the Bounce Scooters in the field in real-time. Candidate may be asked to go to the field, if required, to ascertain issues that have arisen and recommend suitable action to be taken as well as maintain logs of Battery and Charger parameters and document the same

Organization: Bounce

Advertisement

Vacancy: Engineer at operations department

Location: Bangalore

Salary: As per Company Rules

Qualification: B.E [EC, Mechatronics, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical]

Experience: 2 – 3 Years

Department: Operations

Who is an ideal candidate?

Candidates should have background and knowledge regarding the working of electric vehicles in general and batteries and chargers in particular. Candidates should be able to understand basic parameters about the health and safety of the Battery, Charger, and Vehicle and should be able to monitor, proactively identify, and flag issues arising in the batteries in the field. Should have MS Excel skills to log and streamline issues.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply via email. All they have to do is to send their resume along with a mobile number for communication purposes, id proof, age, educational qualification, and any experiences with the application at careers@bounceshare.com

Advertisement

About the Company

Indigenously built with in-house R&D, Bounce dockless scooters were first launched in Bengaluru and quickly became the desired mode of transport in the city, as well as in parts of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Bounce remains one of India’s fastest-growing start-ups that has scaled to 100,000 transactions in a day. Bounce’s valuation stood at USD 500 million in just 11 months from its conception. Expanding from the shared mobility business, Bounce has also ventured into Zuink, which retrofits ICE engines with electric ones. The company has also built Bounce Infinity, India’s first electric scooter with swappable batteries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.