'Bowls With Extra Motivation': Netizens Can't Keep Calm as Kuldeep Picks Another 4-fer Against KKR in IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav continued to be the nemesis for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he bagged the second four-wicket haul against his previous franchise in the Indian Premier League (2022). On Thursday, he registered figures of 4 for 14 in three overs as the Delhi Capitals restricted the Shreyas Iyer-led side for 146 for 9 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep began wreaking havoc from the 8th over. He came into the attack and struck right on the second delivery, dismissing debutant Baba Indrajith with a googly. Off the very next delivery, he trapped Sunil Narine in the front, reducing the Knight Riders to 35 for 4. (DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score)

The Chinaman bowler returned in the 14th over to bowl his second spell and gave another twin shock to KKR by pocketing two more wickets. He started off by getting skipper Shreyas Iyer caught behind and a couple of deliveries later, he dismissed Andre Russell for a three-ball duck. It was a pity that he did not get to bowl his fourth over or could have completed a fifer.

This was the second four-wicket haul for Kuldeep against KKR in IPL 2022. Earlier on April 10, he returned with the magical figures of 4 for 35 at the Brabourne Stadium.

KKR could reach a modest total thanks mainly to Nitish Rana as he played himself in and then struck some lusty hits in the death overs. The Delhi batter struck three fours and four sixes during his 34-ball 57 which gave some respectability to the KKR score.

Mustafizur started well but claimed three wickets in the 20th over, sending back Nitish Rana, Tim Southee and Rinku Singh — Rana and Southee off successive balls.

